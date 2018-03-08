Gun control advocates rally at Visa headquarters in Bay Area

More pressure is being put on private companies to stop the sale of assault-style rifles and other firearms.Today, members of Courage Campaign, Ultraviolet, and Daily Kos are holding a rally at Visa's headquarters in Foster City, demanding major credit card companies stop doing business with retailers who sell assault rifles.The group will also deliver petitions with more than 144,000 signatures.They say payment processors like PayPal and Apple Pay have already banned using their services to buy firearms.This comes after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where gun control groups have put more pressure on private companies to change gun selling policies.Retailers Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart recently changed their firearm selling policy and increased the minimum age for sales.