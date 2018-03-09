FULL VIDEO: Official update on Yountville hostage situation at veterans home

  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials gave an update on the situation unfolding at a veterans home in Yountville on Friday. They said there were thankfully no injuries known as of 2 p.m. and that the public should stay away from the area.

At a press conference officials confirmed that gunshots were exchanged between deputies and the suspected gunman. Hostage negotiators have not yet contacted the suspect.

A witness whose wife was inside the facility said that the hostages are three female employees of the Pathway Home program, which aims to help veterans transition from combat back into civilian life.

The witnesses husband said the women were having a staff meeting, a celebration for employees that were leaving the facility, and the gunman entered as "calm as can be."

There has been a hotline established for family members to confirm that their loved ones are safe.

If you have someone inside the veterans facility please call 707-948-3331 for information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
