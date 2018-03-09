FULL VIDEO: Official update on Yountville hostage situation at veterans home

Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran’s Home right now following reports of gunfire. The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority.



Call came in 10:20. Man dressed in black, body armor, armed with automatic weapon according to @NapaRegister #abc7now — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 9, 2018

Yountville Vet home dates to 1884. Largest vet home in the USA. Has 1000 aged or disabled vets (both men and women): World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom now live at the home. #abc7now — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 9, 2018

We’re hearing multiple reports of an actuve shooter in the Veteran’s home in #Yountville. En route. #abc7now — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 9, 2018

A large number of ambulances have arrived at Yountville Veterans home. Driver not specific as to why. NOT Codee 3 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ad443FsSOz — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 9, 2018

Officials gave an update on the situation unfolding at a veterans home in Yountville on Friday. They said there were thankfully no injuries known as of 2 p.m. and that the public should stay away from the area.At a press conference officials confirmed that gunshots were exchanged between deputies and the suspected gunman. Hostage negotiators have not yet contacted the suspect.A witness whose wife was inside the facility said that the hostages are three female employees of the Pathway Home program, which aims to help veterans transition from combat back into civilian life.The witnesses husband said the women were having a staff meeting, a celebration for employees that were leaving the facility, and the gunman entered as "calm as can be."There has been a hotline established for family members to confirm that their loved ones are safe.If you have someone inside the veterans facility please call 707-948-3331 for information.