Help for veterans of all eras, and their families

Veterans of all eras and their families can reach out for help no matter what they might be experiencing. Whether enduring crisis or transitioning back to civilian life, start with these helpful resources.Connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 and press #1Send text messages to 838255 to receive confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year.On AboutFace, you can learn about PTSD and treatment from people who have been there. In the videos on this site, you can hear real stories from Veterans and their family members, and get advice from VA clinicians who have treated thousands of Veterans with PTSD.They are dedicated to research and education on trauma and PTSD. They work to assure that the latest research findings help those exposed to trauma.All VA Medical Centers offer PTSD treatment, even if there is no specific PTSD program. Contact your local VA Medical Center and ask for the Mental Health clinic. Many Vet Centers and VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics also offer PTSD treatment.This list includes VA Medical centers, Outpatient Clinics, Community Clinics, and Vet Centers.Provides advocacy, program oversight, and policy for Department of Defense suicide prevention, intervention and postvention efforts to reduce suicidal behaviors in Service members, civilians and their families.The California National Guard maintains a comprehensive Behavioral Health Service for soldiers, airmen and their families. They also maintain a full time clinician in the Northern, Central, and Southern California areas to provide crisis intervention services, resources and support services to soldiers, family members and commanders on a 24 hour basis.Clinical Officer of Northern CaliforniaCPT (CA) Lance Friis, LMFT (925) 207-5367San Francisco Bay Area Behavioral Health OfficerMon/Tues 0900-150049th MP HHC, Fairfield(925) 207-5367Northern CA/Sacramento RegionBehavioral Health OfficerMon/Thurs 0900-1500132 EN Co, Redding(530) 220-3131Provides free programs and services to address the needs of wounded warriors and fill gaps in government care.Veteran-founded organization that provides needs assessment and case management, employment and training, housing, and legal assistance to roughly 3,000 veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area each year. We also advocate on behalf of veterans and provide community education for over 1,500 first responders, employers, social workers, attorneys, and other professionals who engage with veterans.They provide free, confidential and unlimited mental health services to any active duty service member or veteran who has served since September 11, 2001.Phone: (877) 576-5343Works toward the successful transition of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling, career development and comprehensive support.Operation Dignity assists homeless veterans and their families. We provide emergency, transitional and permanent housing for homeless veterans in Alameda County, California. We also offer comprehensive support services, nutritious meals and a strong peer community.They are a 24/7 confidential peer support network for veteran and military communities.Hotline: 1-855-838-8255Text: 1-732-333-3634We offer psychological counseling in Northern California to family members of military personnel who are serving, preparing to serve, or have served in Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom. We also provide information and referral services for those living outside Northern California. If you are a spouse, partner, boyfriend, girlfriend, child or teenager, sibling, parent, grandparent or other extended family member of a soldier, you are eligible. We also serve veterans of OIF and OEF, including Active Duty, Reserve and Guard. Services are free and completely confidential and there is no limit to the number of sessions.America's largest veterans service organization provides programs like Operation Comfort Warriors, to help veterans with items to assist with rehabilitation and recovery; Support for Homeless Veterans; and A System Worth Saving, which provides grants to VA facilities facing budget needs.This national organization provides opportunities for spiritual healing, suicide prevention, and peer support program for combat veterans and law enforcement who suffer from Moral Injury and PTSD.Agency with 40-year history of providing veterans programs across Northern California, Northern Nevada, and Northern Arizona.Operation Freedom Paws empowers veterans and individuals with disabilities to restore their freedom to live life by teaching them to train their own dogs, and certifying them as service dog teams.