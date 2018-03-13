  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
POLITICS

Ann Coulter talks immigration, Trump in Mountain View

EMBED </>More Videos

Six-hundred people packed into an auditorium in Mountain View Tuesday night to listen to controversial political pundit Ann Coulter. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Six-hundred people packed into an auditorium in Mountain View Tuesday night to listen to controversial political pundit Ann Coulter.

RELATED: Police in Mountain View plan security for Ann Coulter

Surrounded by security, Coulter took the stage to a sold-out crowd in Silicon Valley.
"She has some ideas that a lot of people disagree with," said Jerry Mungai of The Liberty Forum.

"I just like to go see people in person, get a different perspective on what they're like," said Joyce Swanson of San Jose.

The conservative author and political commentator did not allow cameras to record her speech, but ABC7 News was able to listen.

Coulter spent much of the night talking about immigration. She was an early supporter of Donald Trump but says she's unhappy with his so far unfulfilled campaign promise to build a wall.

"I've been a little testy with the commander in chief for considering his central campaign promise that got him elected optional, about time to get going on that wall," exclaimed Coulter.

Coulter also addressed getting disinvited to speak at UC Berkeley last year, after University officials said they could not guarantee a safe venue.

"I kind of think I need to speak. We do live in a country that still has a first amendment. I hope we keep it," said Coulter.

RELATED: Social media reacts to Cal Coulter protest

Outside the community center, Coulter also addressed getting disinvited to speak at UC Berkeley last year after university officials said they could not guarantee a safe venue.

Private security checked every guest upon entry and Mountain View police monitored the crowd. Two officers from the University of Colorado Boulder were also at the event to scope out potential issues ahead of Coulter's visit to their campus next week.

"I think the point is that with a very small amount of police doing their job and administrators doing their jobs, it does not have to be so expensive going forward for every conservative speaker," said Coulter.

There was only one protestor visible, who was on the sidewalk, far outside the parking lot.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on politics.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssocietyrepublicansdemocratseducationprotestpolicesilicon valleydonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformMountain View
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police in Mountain View plan security for Ann Coulter
Student groups blame Coulter cancellation on Cal
Coulter says she's still waiting on Berkeley to provide a venue for talk
UC Berkeley responds to Coulter speech lawsuit ultimatum
Ann Coulter event back on at UC Berkeley after it was canceled
Conservative Ann Coulter scheduled to speak at UC Berkeley
Photos of persons of interest released in Berkeley Yiannopoulos protest
FBI investigating violent U.C. Berkeley protest
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
COULTER CAL PROTEST: Police say 7 arrested
POLITICS
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
What Really Matters: A Protest in Pictures
Jackie Speier talks national politics with ABC7 News
Known Russian spy ship docks in Cuba
Nancy Pelosi fends off criticism that Democrats need new leadership
More Politics
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video