NEWS

FBI investigating violent protests over Milo Yiannopoulos at U.C. Berkeley

A violent protest over a planned speech by Milo Yiannopoulos is seen in Berkeley, Calif. on Wednesday February 1, 2017. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The FBI is now involved in the investigation into violent protests at U.C. Berkeley over an appearance by controversial editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

FBI agents say they have been in contact with U.C. Berkeley over the incident which led to President Trump tweeting a threat to pull federal funds from the school.

Berkeleyside reports that investigators are trying to figure out who caused $100,000 worth of damage at Sproul Plaza.

RELATED: 3 arrested in violent Milo Yiannopoulos protest

Cal blames a group called Black Bloc - who are not students.

The violence forced the cancellation of a planned speech by the self-proclaimed internet troll.

Yiannopoulos has said he will return to Berkeley to give the speech but hasn't set a date.

Related Topics:
newsUC BerkeleyprotestPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpfreedom of speechfirst amendmentFBIinvestigationUC BerkeleyBerkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Milo Yiannopoulos coming back to Berkeley
Pepper sprayed woman says she was hit with flag poles at protest
UC Berkeley responds to violent Milo protesters
U.C. Berkeley blames 'masked individuals' for violence
NEWS
Teen with Down syndrome is college bound
Bicyclist killed in crash near North Berkeley BART
Plane Flies Too Close to Air Force One Near Palm Beach
5 Injured in High-Wire Accident at Florida Circus
What's Next for the Dakota Access Pipeline?
More News
Top Stories
9th Circuit won't issue decision today regarding Travel Ban
Lanes blocked on 580 in Livermore to repair pothole, delays through 3PM
Caltrans working to clear mudslide on Highway 17
Elizabeth Warren rebuked for quoting Coretta Scott King on Senate floor
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
5 Key Moments From the Appeals Court Hearing on Trump's Travel Ban
Bicyclist killed in crash near North Berkeley BART
Show More
San Mateo PG&E rate hikes sparks investigation
What's Next for the Dakota Access Pipeline?
Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to Northeast
Is it over? North Bay struggles with severe weather
Residents brace for worst, hope for best in SC Mountain storm
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Major winter storms sweep across Bay Area
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
PHOTOS: Protests erupt at UC Berkeley, Milo Yiannopoulos event
More Photos