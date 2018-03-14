  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Massive Ford recall, Takata class action lawsuits, moms earn less

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

By
Ford recalls more than 1.3 million vehicles

Ford is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles because the steering wheel could come off.

The recall impacts some Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars, 2014 - 2018 model years.

Ford said the steering wheel bolts can loosen over time, and the wheel could detach. The company has reports of two crashes and one person hurt from the issue.

Dealerships will replace the bolts for drivers. The new bolts will be longer, and have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to prevent them from coming loose.

Class actions filed over Takata problems

Three class action lawsuits were filed today - claiming several automakers knew of problems with Takata airbags, but waited years to issue recalls.

The lawsuits cite company documents from previous lawsuits in claims against General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, and Mercedes.

The plaintiffs say the companies knew about inflator problems that came up during testing, but didn't take action at that time. They also claim that car owners paid higher prices for the vehicles than they would have if the defect was disclosed.

At least 22 people have died from the exploding airbags, with another 180 hurt.

Mom earnings lag behind childless women

Moms still are not making salaries equal to women without children. New research found the gap hasn't improved since the 1980s.

Even with more education and experience, the study found the wage gap increased to about 14% for moms with one child in 2014 - the latest year data was available.

The researchers suggest that policies specifically aimed at supporting working moms may be necessary to fix the issue.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsfordtakataworking familiesSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video