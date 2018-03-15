  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 FOODIE CALL

San Francisco's Sausage Factory celebrates its 50th anniversary after fears it could close

EMBED </>More Videos

The chefs at The Sausage Factory in San Francisco serve up a plate of ravioli as the restaurant prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fifty years is an anniversary that almost did not happen for The Sausage Factory.

"Recently the restaurant came on hard times," said owner Mario Azzolino.

The restaurant in San Francisco's Castro District opened in 1968, on the site of an old sausage factory.

RELATED: Bay Area restaurants snag nominations for James Beard Awards

Mario's uncle, Tony Azzolino, started working there in 1972 as a prep cook. He eventually moved his way up and in 1979 he bought the business and a few years later he purchased the entire building.

But last year, the elder Azzolino decided to retired and put everything up for sale.

Customers feared developers would gobble up the prime real estate, close the restaurant and tear down the building, which was built in the mid 1880s.

But Tony Azzolino's nephew stepped in. He talked his uncle into letting him take over the restaurant.

RELATED: SF chef shares her ultimate Indian comfort food

Mario Azzolino closed the eatery for a few weeks to give it a slight makeover, but he didn't want to do away with the old-school charm, or the classic Italian-American menu.
The new owner calls it a classic "red sauce joint".

"Definitely Italian comfort food. Kind of what a lot of Italians built their American dreams on. It's those old-school Chicken Parmigiana and Fettuccini Alfredo."

Most of the staff remained. Many have worked at The Sausage Factory for well over 20 or 30 years.

Mario is not trying to hold back time. He understands that businesses must evolve. But he does not want to revamp the menu to make it more appealing to the Instagram crowd.

"It's probably our slightly large portions that is going to make it on Instagram. But I would prefer to see all the pictures of this restaurant be of people eating together. The food is delicious. But it is made for your stomach."

Click here for more stories and videos related to food.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodabc7 originalsfoodItalian foodpizzaspaghettiABC7 Foodie CallrestaurantrestaurantspastaSan FranciscoCastro
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area restaurants snag nominations for James Beard Awards
SF chef shares her ultimate Indian comfort food
ABC7 FOODIE CALL
SF chef shares her ultimate Indian comfort food
Women chefs showcase their talents at top SF restaurants
Chinese treat reserved for royalty delights SF foodies
Cookie dough you can safely eat
More ABC7 Foodie Call
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video