  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OFFICER KILLED

Marin Co. deputy killed in accident remembered as 'tremendous person'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Marin County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed early this morning after crashing into a tree on Hwy 1 while responding to a 911 call. (KGO-TV)

by Janine De la Vega
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a solemn moment on Thursday afternoon on Highway 101 as firefighters from Petaluma paid their respect to a man who dedicated his life to serving others... Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Zirkle.

The 24-year-old died overnight on Highway 1 in a car crash. Patrol cars sounded their siren and followed in a procession escorting Zirkle's body to a funeral home in San Anselmo.

RELATED: Marin County Sheriff's officials identify deputy killed in car crash on Highway 1

Zirkle appeared to have lost control of his patrol car and crashed into a tree..just north of Point Reyes Station. He had been with the department two and a half years. Zirkle graduated from San Marin High School in Novato and would often go back to visit.

"I would see him and talk to him and ask him about his pursuit of law enforcement and I just thought that was perfect for him. He was just so happy at what he was doing," said Mike Casper, the Assistant High School Principal at San Marin High School.

Zirkle was the quarterback on the football team and played point guard on the basketball team. Casper described him as tremendous, a young man who was always smiling and always willing to help others. When the head basketball coach passed away this year, Zirkle stepped up and helped coach the team. It was his way of giving back.

RELATED: Marin County sheriff's deputy in accident on Highway 1

"He was so young so full of energy, the student he was, the leader, this whole community the school meant so much to him and he had so much ahead of him," said Casper.

Zirkle leaves behind his parents, two brothers and a fiancée.

Click here to donate to the Marin County Deputy Sheriffs' Association.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
marin countyofficer killedtraffic accidentcrashcar crashmemorialPoint Reyes
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in accident on Hwy 1
24-year-old Marin Co. deputy killed in crash identified
OFFICER KILLED
24-year-old Marin Co. deputy killed in crash identified
Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in accident on Hwy 1
Suspect arrested after Pomona shooting leaves officer dead
Pomona police officer killed, another wounded in standoff
More officer killed
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video