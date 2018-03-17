ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Thousands march in San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Thousands marched and tens of thousands more watched San Francisco's annual Saint Patrick's Day Parade. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands marched and tens of thousands more watched San Francisco's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

This marks the 167th year for San Francisco's Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

It attracts people from everywhere, who want to celebrate their Irish heritage.

"St. Patrick's Day is just a fun day to usher in the spring and celebrate where you came from and where you're going and all the great things to be Irish," said Quinn Conaty.

Parade organizers tell us it's the largest celebration of Irish culture west of the Mississippi River.

