SF MAYORS RACE

NAACP files complaint over appointment of SF interim mayor

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco's NAACP chapter has filed a complaint with the DA's Office alleging that the Board of Supervisors violated state law by appointing Mark Farrell interim mayor. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco's NAACP chapter has filed a complaint with the DA's Office, alleging that the Board of Supervisors violated state law by appointing Mark Farrell interim mayor.

"It was definitely a plot." said San Francisco's NAACP President Rev. Amos Brown. He claims the plot was hatched by a majority of the Supervisors to deny Board President and Mayoral candidate London Breed the position of interim mayor, a position that'll exist until the June election for the permanent spot.

RELATED: San Francisco mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate

Instead, six supervisors voted in January to remove Breed from the temporary position and instead appoint their colleague, Mark Farrell.

Farrell was termed out as supervisor and he chose not to run for mayor, arguments that his colleagues made when they appointed him.

Brown alleges the six supervisors met secretly to make their plans.

"There were several meetings at a certain restaurant in this town in which this matter was cooked up," Brown said.

RELATED: SF Mayor Mark Farrell addresses conflict of interest claim

Supervisor Jane Kim is one of the supervisors who voted for Farrell. "We'll certainly be discussing with the City Attorney's Office to see if there were any violations. I believe none were made."

Mayor Farrell says he doesn't take the charges seriously. "This is all election year politics and it's the craziness that happens inside City Hall and that's why, quite frankly, it's great we have a mayor who's not running for office and not participating in that kind of stuff."

Brown has taken his complaint to the district attorney, asking for an investigation, claiming all of this violates the state's Brown Act, a law that guarantees the public's right to attend meetings that result in legislative actions.

A spokesman for the District Attorney's Office confirms receipt of the complaint but had no other comment.

Click here for more stories related to the San Francisco mayoral race.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicssf mayors raceNAACPlawsuitLondon BreedvotingMark FarrellSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
SF Interim Mayor Mark Farrell addresses conflict of interest claim
Meet Mark Farrell: SF's new interim mayor
SF MAYORS RACE
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
SF Interim Mayor Mark Farrell addresses conflict of interest claim
Replacement San Francisco supervisor sworn in
Meet Mark Farrell: SF's new interim mayor
More sf mayors race
POLITICS
ICE chief blames Oakland Mayor Schaaf yet again
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Holocaust denier claims congressional GOP nomination in Ill.
Oakland students affected by gun violence head to Washington D.C.
More Politics
Top Stories
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
John Oliver's better Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
Last prison guard off Alcatraz Island shares experience on the rock
Show More
California launches app to check properties for quake danger
Rain showers keep CHP busy along Highway 17
Austin bombing suspect left recorded 'confession,' police say
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
More News
Top Video
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded in shooting
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
ICE chief blames Oakland Mayor Schaaf yet again
More Video