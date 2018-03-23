ALDON SMITH

Former Raider Aldon Smith reportedly arrested again

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Raider and 49ers player Aldon Smith has reportedly been arrested again in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Former Raider and 49ers player Aldon Smith has reportedly been arrested again in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 28-year-old allegedly violated a court order by contacting the victim in a March 3 domestic violence incident. SFPD issued a warrant and Smith turned himself in this morning.

Earlier this month, Smith pleaded not guilty to charges for an alleged attack on his fiancee.

San Francisco Police say Smith attacked his fiancee inside her Nob Hill apartment on March 3. He turned himself into authorities three days later.

The Raiders released Smith following reports of the alleged incident.

He hadn't played for the team since 2015.

FULL LIST: Arrests of San Francisco 49ers players since 2012

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about Aldon Smith.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsSFPDpolicecrashaldon smithOakland Raidersdomestic violenceSan Francisco 49ersSan FranciscoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Former Raider Aldon Smith bails out after domestic violence arrest
Oakland Raiders release Aldon Smith
Aldon Smith enters rehab facility, fiancée reportedly says
SFPD searching for Aldon Smith after alleged domestic violence incident
FULL LIST: SF 49er player arrests since 2012
ALDON SMITH
Aldon Smith arrested for violating court order
Former Raider Aldon Smith bails out after domestic violence arrest
Aldon Smith turns self in to police, released on $30K bond
Aldon Smith released; warrant issued on allegations of assault
More aldon smith
SPORTS
Devin McCourty, Malcolm Jenkins among players in summit at Harvard
50,000 fans expected at Levi's Stadium to watch Mexico vs. Iceland soccer game
Aldon Smith arrested for violating court order
Warriors' Stephen Curry to return vs. Hawks after 6-game absence
More Sports
Top Stories
Man whose vehicle exploded at Travis AFB identified
Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on SB Highway 101 in Mountain View
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
Memorial held for Marin County deputy killed in crash on Highway 1
President Trump to sign $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto
50,000 fans expected at Levi's Stadium to watch Mexico vs. Iceland soccer game
Sacramento PD says officers receiving death threats after fatal shooting
LIST: Bay Area 'March for Our Lives' events
Show More
Wrong way crash kills driver in Santa Clara
2-alarm fire controlled in Berkeley, no injuries reported
Tax season terms for beginners
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, shot dead by police
For just a few dollars, strangers can learn a wealth about you online
More News
Top Video
Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on SB Highway 101 in Mountain View
Man whose vehicle exploded at Travis AFB identified
50,000 fans expected at Levi's Stadium to watch Mexico vs. Iceland soccer game
ABC7 adoption event for National Puppy Day 2018
More Video