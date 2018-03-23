Man killed in fiery crash at Travis AFB's main gate identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3248309" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Travis Air Force Base officials are investigating a security incident that occurred at the main gate on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE: Officials say "five propane tanks, three phones and several lighters were found inside the vehicle." https://t.co/wYTSgk5CSU pic.twitter.com/hY1AiVHLTH — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) March 23, 2018

A man who was killed in a fiery crash at Travis AFB's main gate has been identified as 51-year-old Hafiz Kazi.Sources described Kazi as a "nomad" and a "vagabond," who lived in many places.Authorities extracted a video from his cell phone and are analyzing it to try and see if it could help point to a motive. Sources wouldn't offer any details about the video.The FBI held a press conference Friday at 3:30 p.m. to talk about the incident and the ongoing investigation. During the press conference, officials said the driver had five propane tanks, three phones and several lighters inside, but they have not figured out a motive for the crash and are working to determine why the man approached the gate.Sources say the information gathered so far still does not point to a concrete motive, with one source calling the man a "mystery" still. Terrorism, mental health issues, and everything else are still on the table as authorities try to uncover a motive.On Wednesday, the car crashed at the main gate of Travis Air Force Base. Officials are treating it as a possible attempted attack. The FBI is now leading the investigation."The car basically blew up," said witness Kamren Hernandez. " It was nothing anymore."Hernandez couldn't believe what he witnessed from his family's restaurant just feet from the main gate at Travis Air Force Base -- a black SUV exploding seconds after breaching security gates.Hernandez' father, Lamar, saw it too. "It kept exploding -- boom boom. Kept on going."Video posted on Air Force Forum's Facebook page shows military personnel running up to the burning car after it crashed. Firefighters respond and try to put the fire out.A U.S. official tells ABC News it appears the driver had propane tanks in the vehicle, which they may have ignited deliberately.The driver was killed. Defense officials tell ABC News the driver was a civilian and not a service member.The driver has not been identified. U.S. officials say the FBI is treating the case as an act of possible terrorism.