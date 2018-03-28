SOCIETY

Surprise! Chick-fil-A customer gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Kid crawls under bathroom stall while Chick-fil-A attempts to use bathroom. (Andrew Hall via Storyful) (KTRK)

LYNCHBURG, VA --
A customer at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Virginia, had an unexpected visitor while he was using the restaurant's toilet.

Andrew Hall was attempting to use the restroom when he was interrupted by a kid who popped his head under the stall, wanting to know what his name was.

Hall posted the hilarious video to Twitter.



The video shows the kid crawl under the door and into the stall, engaging his newfound friend in conversation. The boy says that he needs help washing his hands, to which Hall laughingly responds that he thinks they boy's mom might be outside.

The kid then leaves, opening the cubicle door to get out, and hilariously suggests Hall locks the door.

The priceless exchange has racked up over 230,000 retweets -- including a response from a man claiming to be the boy's father.

"Hey, Drew. That's my boy. I'm terribly sorry for the intrusion. He's very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well," Len Stevens posted on Twitter. "Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!"

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyviral videochick-fil-afunny videou.s. & worldbuzzworthybathroomVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Oakland
Planned Parenthood asks Disney for princess who's had an abortion
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
More Society
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
7 On Your Side tax hotline tomorrow with Michael Finney
No easy fix after benzene found in fire-damaged area of Santa Rosa
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run crash in SF's Dogpatch
Bay Area startup donates $29 million to classrooms all over U.S.
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Salesforce's TrailheaDX
Ask Finney: Tax credits, pet insurance, cable box rentals
Show More
BART dealing with shared Lime Bikes causing hazards at stations
Former first lady Michelle Obama to speak in Oakland
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
Plan for California marijuana mecca hits a pothole
Congressman Swalwell discusses recent White House shake-ups
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about auto-pilot
Bay Area startup donates $29 million to classrooms all over U.S.
No easy fix after benzene found in fire-damaged area of Santa Rosa
Family of man shot, killed by Vallejo police sues
More Video