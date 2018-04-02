U.S. & WORLD

Lawsuit: CVS unintentionally revealed HIV status of 6,000 patients

EMBED </>More Videos

Patients sue CVS Health. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on April 2, 2018.

CVS Health is being sued for allegedly revealing the HIV status of 6,000 patients in Ohio.

The complaint was filed in federal court on March 21st.

The patients in question were part of Ohio's HIV drug assistance program.

RELATED: 9 personal things Grindr has been revealing about you (including HIV status)

The lawsuit claims that CVS mailed letters last year where patients' HIV status could be seen through the glassine window.

Fiserv, the company that CVS hired to mail the letters, is also named in the lawsuit.

In a statement to CNN, CVS Health said the envelope window was intended to show a reference code for the assistance program and not the recipient's health status.

RELATED: Hospital accidentally exposes patient to HIV, family says

"CVS Health places the highest priority on protecting the privacy of those we serve, and we take our responsibility to safeguard confidential information very seriously," the statement said.

"As soon as we learned of this incident, we immediately took steps to eliminate the reference code to the plan name in any future mailings."

A representative for Fiserv told CNN the company does not comment on pending litigation.

The plaintiffs are seeking class-action status and a jury trial.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldcvsHIVlawsuit
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
SJ man facing deportation freed from ICE custody to family, cheering crowd
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
So-called 'Affluenza teen' released from prison
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
What to know about Light it Up Blue & World Autism Awareness Day
Smart socks aim to catch diabetic foot problems early
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
California judge rules coffee should carry cancer warnings
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Villanova roars over Michigan winning NCAA title
I-Team: Tesla coming under new scrutiny
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
VIDEO: What do you do during a nuclear attack?
Autonomous car makers riding the brakes on CA driverless test permits
Show More
'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week
CNET executive editor discusses push for self-driving cars
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Giants President Larry Baer ready to celebrate 60th season in SF
More News
Top Video
Saudi Arabian prince buys out Four Seasons in East Palo Alto for visit
Autonomous car makers riding the brakes on CA driverless test permits
The trade war between the U.S. and China hurts California
Protest over police shooting in Oakland as senator drafts bill for transparency
More Video