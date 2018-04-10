  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
FACEBOOK LIVE

Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Devyn Holmes says doctors are keeping him sedated to allow his brain to heal after being shot in the head on Easter Sunday. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON --
The man who was shot during a Facebook Live stream on Easter Sunday continues to make small improvements in the hospital, his family says.

RELATED: Facebook Live captures moment Houston man accidentally shot in head outside gas station

The family of Devyn Holmes spoke to our sister station ABC13 Eyewitness News through their attorney on Monday.

Shanna Hennigan issued this statement to ABC13:
Devyn is continuing to improve. Doctors ran further tests this morning and are awaiting the results. The family strongly believes that the prayers and support they have received from all over the nation and the world are fueling Devyn's remarkable recovery. The doctors have chosen to keep him sedated so that his brain can continue to heal. His mother has not left the hospital since he was admitted (except for her appearance in court last Tuesday). She vows to remain there as long as her son is there and go home only when he goes home.

Hennigan also tells Eyewitness News that Holmes is now able to breathe on his own with some support from machines.

He remains in stable condition at Ben Taub Hospital, but his family continues to ask for prayers.

EMBED More News Videos

Devyn Holmes was left in critical condition after being shot accidentally by a woman playing with a gun outside a Houston gas station.



Holmes was shot in the head early Easter Sunday morning while sitting in a car at a gas station on Almeda and Southmore.
Police say he was with two other people, playing with two guns while broadcasting on Facebook Live. In the video, Cassandra Damper is seen holding a gun and pointing it at the camera.

Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
EMBED More News Videos

Sheree Holmes said the woman accused of accidentally shooting her son is getting off too easy.



Seconds later, she is seen pointing the gun at Holmes' head, then pulling the trigger.

Damper is charged with aggravated assault with reckless serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.

She remains free on bond.

Click here for a look at stories and videos about guns and gun safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman shotfacebook liveHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
FACEBOOK LIVE
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Officials: Suspected killer arrested in Facebook Live murder
VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotters challenge ABC7 to trick shot contest
Mark Zuckerberg reveals personal challenge for 2018
More facebook live
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Family reported missing while on road trip from Portland to SJ
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Beloved Berkeley bakery closing after 60 years
Richmond police investigate fatal shooting near Crescent Park
Consumer Reports: Finding the best laundry detergents
Show More
Muslim officer files complaint accusing SFPD of discrimination
VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Florida road rage crash
Bay Area nonprofit offers active shooter preparedness courses
Tractor-trailer carrying carrying beer kegs falls from overpass
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled weather today and tomorrow
More News