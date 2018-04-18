ANIMAL NEWS

Girls' father builds ramp to help dog with bad knees

EMBED </>More Videos

A man helped build a ramp for the family's elderly dog so it would have an easier time getting in and outside the house.

Getting up the stairs on your own can be rough, especially if you're an 11-year-old dog with bad knees.


So, Julia Silver's dad decided to build a ramp for their dog Jonas outside their Los Angeles home.

VIDEO: Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley Police Department
EMBED More News Videos

Meet the newest member of the UC Berkeley Police Department. His name is Obi, and he's a 14-month old Springer Spaniel.


Silver said Jonas is getting old, and her dad wanted to make it easier for their dog to get in and out of the house, without getting injured.

Click here for more stories and videos about animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfeel goodanimalsdistractiondog
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
Presidio cam shows majesty of newborn hawk in SF
Baby animals abound this Spring in the South Bay
Family claims American Airlines shipped their dog to wrong city
Baby squirrel with broken arm gets cast
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley PD
VIDEO: How can pot be good for your pets?
Vets look for answers in treating pets with pot
Koalas escape from brushfire in Australia
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Wife of Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich passes away
Woman killed in Southwest plane tragedy called 'selfless'
CA to deploy 400 National Guard troops, including some to US-Mexico border
Scientists issue alarming new prediction for Hayward Fault
420 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
New website reveals California earthquake fault zones
Bay Area quake guide: What you need to know
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Show More
VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
Land preservation group wants to buy 'missing link' in Bay Area trail network
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Police: 3-year-old toddler accidentally shoots pregnant mom
Hairdresser jailed for infecting men with HIV
More News