Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley Police Department

Meet the newest member of the UC Berkeley Police Department. His name is Obi, and he's a 14-month old Springer Spaniel. (Photo by Brittany Hosea-Small/UC Berkeley)

Meet the newest member of the UC Berkeley Police Department. His name is Obi, and he's a 14-month-old Springer Spaniel.

Obi is enjoying his new life as an explosive detecting canine, working and living with Officer Sal Lopez.

He was abused as a puppy in Wyoming before a police dog trainer came and brought him to Berkeley.

He's been on the job for a month now.

