CANNABIS WATCH

4/20: How April 20 became a pot day

EMBED </>More Videos

At 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday. (KTRK)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. --
Where does "420" come from?

According to High Times Magazine, at 4:20 p.m. today pot smokers will celebrate this unofficial holiday.

MAP: Where is weed legal?
EMBED More News Videos

Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.



But do you know the origin of this HIGH-liday?

According to High Times Magazine, it was started by a group of kids at San Rafael High School in 1971. They would get together to smoke under the school statue. Their password was "420." Their identities were never revealed, but they are known as the "Waldos."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on cannabis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymarijuanaholidaycannabis watchSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANNABIS WATCH
Crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in San Francisco
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
4/20 festival in San Francisco expected to draw record crowds
US experts back marijuana-based drug for childhood seizures
More cannabis watch
SOCIETY
Crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in San Francisco
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
More Society
Top Stories
Crowd gathers on Hippie Hill for 4/20 in San Francisco
Bay Area students hold moment of silence on Columbine anniversary
Producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead
Stephen Curry to begin practicing, will be re-evaluated next week
WATCH LIVE: Public and dignitaries pay respects to Barbara Bush
Mind-blower: Journey into the Lagoon Nebula with Hubble
DNC files lawsuit blaming election loss on Trump-Russia alliance
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Thousands expected to light up for 4/20 in San Francisco
Third lane of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge opens Friday
Columbine HS holds day of service, not walkouts, on April 20
More News