MAP: Where is weed legal?

Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there. (KGO-TV)

by Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Where is cannabis legal and how did we get here?

It started in California in 1996. The Golden State was the first to legalize medical cannabis. It was followed in 1998 by Oregon, Alaska, and Washington.

RELATED: Trump vows to back law to protect cannabis industry

By 2012, medical cannabis was legal in Maine, Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado, Vermont, Montana, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Arizona, Delaware, and Connecticut.
That same year, Colorado and Washington legalized recreational weed. The passage paved the way for legal recreational cannabis in other places including California. Alaska, Oregon, Nevada, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Washington, D.C. also now allow recreational use.

Medical cannabis is still legal in California and 17 other states as well. In fact, most states in the country now have some allowance for medical cannabis.

RELATED: Wine industry looks to uncork pot opportunities

There are, however, still where states where weed isn't legal on any level, Idaho, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska.

Watch the video above for a map illustrating where cannabis is legal.

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on cannabis.
