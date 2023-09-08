  • Watch Now

CA bill decriminalizing psychedelics moves to Gov. Newsom's desk for final approval

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Friday, September 8, 2023 12:29AM
SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- A California legislative bill aimed at decriminalizing plant-based psychedelics, including mushrooms, received final approval on the Senate floor Thursday and is now on its way to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk, according to officials.

SB-58, introduced by California Senators Scott Wiener, Ash Kalra and several others, passed 21-3-16 on the Assembly floor Thursday.

Wiener said 13 of his bills were introduced during this assembly session, with four already passed back to the Senate for a final sign-off.

"We are now one step closer to making our shared values a reality. These bills will streamline housing approvals, address the climate crisis, cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin, expand access to PrEP, protect LGBTQ foster youth, decriminalize psychedelics, support small businesses, and more," he said in a statement.

