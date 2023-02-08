Marijuana and coffee? New bill could bring cannabis cafes to California

AB374 introduced in the California legislature would allow cannabis lounges to sell food and non-alcoholic drinks.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new bill introduced in the California legislature would allow cannabis lounges to sell food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Customers would be able to eat or dink while they smoke in the smoke shops, which is currently illegal.

Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced the measure AB374. Similar measures have been proposed in the past and have not been approved.

Haney tells ABC7 this will be good for tourism, help people enjoy cannabis socially and increase sales at pot shops.

The American Lung Association and the American Heart Association, among others, oppose the measure, with second-hand smoke being a concern.

San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman supports the legislation, recently tweeting, "SF is a culinary, cultural and entertainment capital. Our legislation takes a page from European cities like Amsterdam that have fostered a distinctly cannabis friendly small business model, cannabis cafes."

If the bill is passed, local governments will pass their own regulations for these businesses.

