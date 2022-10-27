Not strong enough? CA marijuana company sued over potency of joints

Two customers from Fresno are accusing DreamFields Brands Inc. of falsely claiming that their Jeeter branded joints have a high THC content.

FRESNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A California marijuana company has been slapped with a lawsuit, allegedly for not having strong joints.

According to ABC7 News media partner the Bay Area News Group, two customers from Fresno filed the lawsuit last week accusing DreamFields Brands Incorporated of falsely claiming that their "Jeeter" branded joints have a high THC content.

The lawsuit cites findings from cannabis publication Weed Week. The publication conducted testing where it found less THC in some of Jeeter's products than what is claimed on the company's website.

Jeeter denied the accusations in a statement to CNN, calling the claims "baseless and ridiculous."

