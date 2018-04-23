Union City man allegedly killed by wife was previously arrested for domestic violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Police said a man who was allegedly killed by his wife at a home in Union City was previously arrested for domestic violence. (KGO-TV)

By
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Police said a woman accused of fatally shooting her husband at a home in Union City Sunday night has been arrested.

Officers responded at 10:15 p.m. to a home on Feldspar Court, where they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

VIDEO: Union City police say woman accused of fatally shooting husband arrested
EMBED More News Videos

A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband at a home in Union City on Sunday night, according to police.



Police haven't said what the motive for the shooting was, but did say the couple has a history with police. In 2004, the 57-year-old victim in this case was arrested for domestic violence.

VIDEO: Grandma suspected of killing 2 and stealing woman's identity spotted in Corpus Christi


Police said they still have to notify the couple's three adult children, so they are not releasing any names at this time.

The homicide remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fonseca at (510) 675-5283. Tips can also be sent anonymously to (510) 675-5207 or at tipsunioncity.org.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
investigationpoliceviolenceshootingarrestgunsgun violencedomestic violencefamilyhomicidehomicide investigationUnion City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire controlled in Concord, 2 minor injuries reported
EXCLUSIVE: Allegations of witness tampering in Hillsborough murder case
WARRIORS-SPURS: NBA Playoff Schedule
Thousands of women to gather in SF for PBWC 2018
Former FBI Director James Comey gets standing ovation at SF event
Loyal dog stays with lost 3-year-old until she is found
Planned Parenthood finds new home in Mountain View
VIDEO: Toronto officer faces off with driver accused of killing 10 in van incident
Show More
Spurs aim to stay alive vs. Warriors
More wireless broadband coverage coming to San Jose via light poles
SF widow's late husband's priceless Super Bowl collectibles stolen
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Toronto police say 10 dead after van plows into pedestrians
More News