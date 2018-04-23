EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3382057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her husband at a home in Union City on Sunday night, according to police.

Union City police are in the scene of a murder. They say the man who lives here was shot to death. They arrested the woman who lives here- they believe she is his wife. pic.twitter.com/XSOYidu2tq — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 23, 2018

Police said a woman accused of fatally shooting her husband at a home in Union City Sunday night has been arrested.Officers responded at 10:15 p.m. to a home on Feldspar Court, where they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Police haven't said what the motive for the shooting was, but did say the couple has a history with police. In 2004, the 57-year-old victim in this case was arrested for domestic violence.Police said they still have to notify the couple's three adult children, so they are not releasing any names at this time.The homicide remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fonseca at (510) 675-5283. Tips can also be sent anonymously to (510) 675-5207 or at tipsunioncity.org.