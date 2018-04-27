SCHOOL SHOOTING

LOOKBACK: The deadly school shooting that launched California's ban on assault weapons

As the nation debates how to stop school gun massacres, we look back at the mass shooting that ushered in the modern era of gun control in California. (KGO-TV)

by Jennifer Olney
What: 5 children killed in school shooting
When: 1989
Where: Cleveland Elementary School in Stockton, Calif.

As the nation debates how to stop school gun massacres, we look back at the mass shooting that ushered in the modern era of gun control in California. It happened in 1989, before the unimaginable became routine.

