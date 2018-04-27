FOOD & DRINK

Record crowds as beloved Virginia Bakery in Berkeley set to close

A Berkeley bakery will be closing on Saturday after 65 years in business.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Virginia Bakery on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley has enjoyed record crowds since the owners announced they will be retiring and closing the store's doors for good.

The final day of business is tomorrow. Owner John Erdmann has been getting to work at 1 a.m. or 2 a.m. and staying until 7 p.m. to keep up with the demand.

John and his wife Anne say every morning there has been a line around the block waiting for them when they open at 7:30 a.m. To handle the crowds, relatives have been coming in to help on their off hours. They even brought in Anne's best friend from New Hampshire to pitch in.

The bakery has been in business for 65 years. John took it over from his parents. He and Anne are looking forward to getting some rest and spending time with the grandkids.

Customers say this is an institution with delicious treats and good people and that it will be missed. The store will close at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Beloved Berkeley bakery closing after 60 years
