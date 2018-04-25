GOLDEN STATE KILLER

Serial killer's crime spree likely started in Visalia

EMBED </>More Videos

Serial killer's crime spree likely started in Visalia (1 of 19)

Alleged serial killer arrested in Sacramento also known as Visalia Ransacker, officials say

DeAngelo has been called many names including the "Visalia Ransacker" who committed multiple crimes between 1973 and 1976 in Visalia. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. --
The man believed to be the "Visalia Ransacker," but more widely known as the "Golden State Killer," is finally in custody after four decades of evading law enforcement.

Now 72-years-old, Joseph DeAngelo was arrested Wednesday at his Northern California home.

DeAngelo's crimes are believed to have started in Visalia with a series of burglaries, where he was dubbed the "Visalia Ransacker." At the time, DeAngelo was a police officer in the nearby town of Exeter.

TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
EMBED More News Videos

The first crime committed by the East Area Rapist occurred in mid-1976 in the Sacramento area. Over the next decade, more than 45 women were raped and 12 people were murdered by the man later called the Golden State Killer.



I think this is shocking just shocking, this is a person that was here, and the question is whatever happened to him," said Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar.

VIDEO: Visalia detective came face to face with serial killer in 1975
EMBED More News Videos

One of the detectives originally assigned to the 'Visalia Ransacker' case was detective Bill McGowen, who dedicated his life to breaking the case.



DeAngelo left the Tulare County area in the mid 70's to take a job with the Auburn Police Department, in his hometown located outside Sacramento.

"He is an ex-police officer in two different agencies," says Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones. He added that it was "very possible he was committing the crimes he was employed as a peace officer."

DeAngelo was booked in Sacramento on homicide charges in several counties.

VIDEO: Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks out for the very first time
EMBED More News Videos

ONLY ON ACTION NEWS: Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks about the night she was nearly abducted and her father was murdered



Visalia police believe his crime spree may have started in the Central Valley and charges could still be filed.

"By no means have we concluded our investigation, but the news out of Sacramento helps us in working this case," said Salazar.

Visalia police are working to tie DeAngelo to a murder and countless burglaries in Visalia.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the Golden State Killer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Golden State Killerserial killerserial rapistu.s. & worldmurdercentral valleyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOLDEN STATE KILLER
'Golden State Killer' suspect scheduled to appear in court
DNA that cracked 'Golden State Killer' case came from genealogy websites
'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
DNA linked Golden State Killer to murder of couple from Fresno
More Golden State Killer
Top Stories
'Golden State Killer' suspect scheduled to appear in court
Warriors' Curry to be re-evaluated ahead of Pelicans game
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize peninsula
Investigator Paul Holes is '100 percent sure' police have 'Golden State Killer'
Crews to descend from Golden Gate Bridge during inspections
Dancing mailman brings smile to homeowner
'It's all about those hips!' Athletes prepare for DWTS
Woebot: the robot therapist, right on your phone
Show More
Record crowds as beloved bakery in Berkeley set to close
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
Take Caution: DNA expert warns of genealogy testing, privacy issues
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
Giant inflatable duck joins traffic rolling down Iowa street
More News