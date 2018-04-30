  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
PET ADOPTION

It's National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day

If you're looking for a new, furry friend, the Humane Society of the United States is highlighting some adoptable pets in honor of National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you're looking for a new, furry friend, the Humane Society of the United States is highlighting some adoptable pets in honor of National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, which is on April 30.

The day was created as a way to raise awareness for pets that need a forever home.

VIDEO: Spotify is helping shelter dogs find new homes based on owners taste in music
Spotify has created a partnership with a shelter in Germany to help connect owners and dogs on the basis of musical taste.



The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says more than 3 million shelter animals are adopted each year.

ABC7 News features a Perfect Pet every week, highlighting available animals at Bay Area shelters.

VIDEO: Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Each week's Perfect Pet features an animal from a Bay Area shelter, Humane Society or SPCA that's looking for a home.

Click here for more videos and stories about pet adoption.
