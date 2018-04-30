It's National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you're looking for a new, furry friend, the Humane Society of the United States is highlighting some adoptable pets in honor of National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, which is on April 30.
The day was created as a way to raise awareness for pets that need a forever home.
VIDEO: Spotify is helping shelter dogs find new homes based on owners taste in music
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says more than 3 million shelter animals are adopted each year.
ABC7 News features a Perfect Pet every week, highlighting available animals at Bay Area shelters.
VIDEO: Meet this week's Perfect Pet
Click here for more videos and stories about pet adoption.