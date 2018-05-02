FOOD & DRINK

"Saved by the Bell"-themed pop-up diner opens in West Hollywood

EMBED </>More Videos

Calling all preppies! The "Saved by the Bell"-themed pop-up diner has finally opened up shop in West Hollywood. (Saved by the Max)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
Calling all preppies! The "Saved by the Bell"-themed pop-up diner has finally opened up shop in West Hollywood.

The eatery, appropriately named "Saved by the Max," is located in the West Hollywood Gateway Shopping center on Santa Monica Boulevard.

We don't know what Zack, Lisa, Slater, Jessie, Kelly and Screech would think about the new digs, but we do know that it has plenty to offer the 90s kid inside many of you.

The pop-up diner is decorated with jukeboxes, arcade games and even those iconic red lockers, taking you back in time to the early 90s when the show aired.

You can order character-inspired plates and drinks, and you may even run into Ed Alonzo, who played the owner of "The Max" on the TV show.

There's also a second room designed as Mr. Belding's office, which is available for private event rentals.

Tickets to "Saved by the Max" are on sale online, but most dates are sold out while others have a waitlist.

The pop-up premiered in Chicago last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodtelevisionrestaurantbusinesscelebritynew businessLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get ready, preppies: 'Saved by the Bell' diner headed to LA
'Saved by the Bell' diner coming to West Hollywood
FOOD & DRINK
What The Cluck Thai Chicken & Rice coming to Upper Haight
Serving me softly: Aube Creamery opens in Japantown
Oakland Eats: Lady Esther's seeks new home, 2 new Temescal spots, more
Cinco de Mayo freebies and deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $200K youth program
Southwest flight from Chicago diverted to Cleveland after window cracks
At least 5 killed in military plane crash in Georgia
'Golden State Killer' suspect makes unexpected court appearance
With girls joining the ranks, Boy Scouts plan a name change
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Man gets toll booth bill for empty truck 'going backwards'
1-year-old boy hospitalized after beating at day care
Show More
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland 6-year-old recovering after being mauled by pit bull
Curry electrifies crowd, helps Warriors to win over Pelicans
2 suspects arrested for murder of 23-year-old Vallejo man in Albany
Kanye calls slavery a 'choice'
More News