NTSB releases new video showing Air Canada flight's close call at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO --NTSB officials just released new video that shows how close an Air Canada flight got to other jets as it was making a landing at SFO back in July 2017.
A spokesman for San Francisco International Airport says several safety improvements have been since then, when the plane almost entered a busy runway.
Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said Wednesday that more lights have been added to the runways; a confusing taxiway has been closed; and a ground radar system has been reinforced to give pilots a greater level of precision when landing.
Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration re-certified the airport after an in-depth review of its operations.
The FAA said in a report that three of the five close-calls involving aircraft reported in the past 16 months at the busy airport were caused by pilots.
In another incident, a plane was mistakenly cleared to land on the wrong runway by a tower controller.
