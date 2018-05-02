  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
NTSB releases new video showing Air Canada flight's close call at SFO

NTSB officials just released new video that shows how close an Air Canada flight got to other jets as it was making a landing at SFO back in July 2017. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO --
NTSB officials just released new video that shows how close an Air Canada flight got to other jets as it was making a landing at SFO back in July 2017.

A spokesman for San Francisco International Airport says several safety improvements have been since then, when the plane almost entered a busy runway.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel said Wednesday that more lights have been added to the runways; a confusing taxiway has been closed; and a ground radar system has been reinforced to give pilots a greater level of precision when landing.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration re-certified the airport after an in-depth review of its operations.

The FAA said in a report that three of the five close-calls involving aircraft reported in the past 16 months at the busy airport were caused by pilots.

In another incident, a plane was mistakenly cleared to land on the wrong runway by a tower controller.

Click here for the full text of the Air Canada pilots' interviews with the NTSB
