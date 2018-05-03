  • In-depth coverage of the Golden State Killer | Video, timeline, archives and interviews
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oakland rapper G-Eazy reportedly arrested in Sweden

Oakland rapper G-Eazy is reportedly under arrest in Sweden. He's accused of attacking security guards and getting caught with cocaine. (KGO-TV)

SWEDEN (KGO) --
Oakland rapper G-Eazy is reportedly under arrest in Sweden. He's accused of attacking security guards and getting caught with cocaine.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ the rapper was partying in a club after his show Wednesday in Stockholm and was acting belligerent.

RELATED: Hometown hero G-Eazy rides BART to sold-out Oakland show

TMZ reports several security guards approached him, asking him to calm down, but G-Eazy started to throw punches.

He was detained by police, who allegedly discovered cocaine in the rapper's pocket.

