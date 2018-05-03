Oakland rapper G-Eazy reportedly arrested in Sweden

Oakland rapper G-Eazy is reportedly under arrest in Sweden. He's accused of attacking security guards and getting caught with cocaine.Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ the rapper was partying in a club after his show Wednesday in Stockholm and was acting belligerent.TMZ reports several security guards approached him, asking him to calm down, but G-Eazy started to throw punches.He was detained by police, who allegedly discovered cocaine in the rapper's pocket.