Oakland rapper G-Eazy reportedly arrested in Sweden

SWEDEN (KGO) --Oakland rapper G-Eazy is reportedly under arrest in Sweden. He's accused of attacking security guards and getting caught with cocaine.
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ the rapper was partying in a club after his show Wednesday in Stockholm and was acting belligerent.
TMZ reports several security guards approached him, asking him to calm down, but G-Eazy started to throw punches.
He was detained by police, who allegedly discovered cocaine in the rapper's pocket.
