Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
California Cannabis Watch
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Entertainment
Email
'Shrek the Halls' to air on ABC Dec. 19
Your favorite holiday classics are on ABC, from now until we ring in 2019.
More Stories
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Explore the best of Prague with cheap flights from San Jose | Hoodline
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
Bay Area Filipinos react to new Miss Universe 2018
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Kanye reignites Drake feud on Twitter, alleges threats
Michelle Obama inspires thousands of fans in San Jose
Shakira charged with tax evasion in Spain
Michelle Obama meets with community leaders in SJ
3 family-friendly activities to check out in Vallejo this week | Hoodline
'A Bronx Tale' now playing at SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in Concord this week | Hoodline
Michelle Obama meeting with Bay Area youth leaders during book tour
Oakland weekend: Old Oakland Holiday Ice Rink, SantaCon, Fairy Winterland | Hoodline
SF Weekend: Lighted Boat Parade, Salsa Night, All-You-Can-Eat Crab Feast, More | Hoodline
Performing and visual arts events worth seeking out in Alameda this week | Hoodline
Show More
Follow @abc7newsbayarea
Community Links
ABC7 Community Calendar