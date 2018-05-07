SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Grace from Corte Madera asks: I'm having problems with my cell phone bill. I was told I would get a discount, but I'm still getting charged the original amount.
Answer 1:
Did they ever send out an e-mail with your new payment? Check your junk mail for that. Either way, call customer service and ask for the new cheaper rate. If that does not work, please contact my hotline, and we will get this figured out.
Question 2:
Kate from South San Francisco asks: I tried to return a blazer to a small boutique store, but they said I can't return it because there is a wine stain on it. But it was already there before I bought it. Is there anything I can do?
Answer 2:
You bought a coat that had a wine stain? Did you get a discount? If so, that can work as proof that the wine stain was there when you bought it.
This is going to be tough with a small retailer. The California rule for returns and exchanges is simple: It is whatever the store says it is, but they must disclose their policy before you buy. If you have followed the rules and we can make the case that the wine stain was already there, we will see if we can help.
Here is a link to our Seven On Your Side complaint page.
Question 3:
John asks: I bought security equipment, but I'm having problems getting it to work. The person that sold it to me has not been responsive to my calls and emails.
Answer 3:
That is odd, most of these companies are really working hard for market share right now. If you have read all of the instructions and set it up properly, and it still does not work, you deserve a refund. Call the company and tell them Michael Finney told you that. If you still do not get movement, you can contact me here.
