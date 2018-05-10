EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3302430" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A small handful of reporters joined San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell as he toured the underground cave that's soon to become the Chinatown Central Subway station.

The opening of a San Francisco subway station that's under construction could be delayed again for months because the contractor installed 3.2 miles of the wrong track.SFMTA officials confirmed crews used standard strength steel instead of high strength steel.SFMTA officials said it's not a safety issue and wrote a letter to the contractor last month, ordering them to replace it.The station may not open in December 2019 as planned.