CENTRAL SUBWAY PROJECT

Opening of San Francisco subway station delayed after contractor laid down wrong track

The opening of a San Francisco subway station that's under construction could be delayed for months because the contractor laid down three miles of the wrong track, according to a report. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The opening of a San Francisco subway station that's under construction could be delayed again for months because the contractor installed 3.2 miles of the wrong track.

SFMTA officials confirmed crews used standard strength steel instead of high strength steel.

A small handful of reporters joined San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell as he toured the underground cave that's soon to become the Chinatown Central Subway station.



SFMTA officials said it's not a safety issue and wrote a letter to the contractor last month, ordering them to replace it.

The station may not open in December 2019 as planned.

