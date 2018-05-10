SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

R. Kelly music cut from Spotify playlists; company cites policy

EMBED </>More Videos

Spotify has removed R. Kelly's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

NEW YORK --
Spotify has removed R. Kelly's music from its playlists, citing its new policy on hate content and hateful conduct.

RELATED: The growing list of powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

A spokesperson on Thursday says Kelly's music is no longer available on the streaming service's owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations. His music will still be available, but Spotify will not actually promote it.

The new policy defines hateful conduct as "something that is especially harmful or hateful," such as violence against children and sexual violence.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with harassment, abuse and inequality

Spotify says it doesn't censor content because of an artist's behavior. But the service wants programs to "reflect" its values. It says when an artist does something harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways it works with the artist.

Kelly has long been the target of sexual misconduct allegations, which he has denied.

Kelly's representative didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Click here for a look at the latest allegations about harassment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicspotifycelebritysexual misconductu.s. & worldcelebrity crimeNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
NBC: Post-Matt Lauer firing probe finds no culture of harassment in new division
Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from Oscars organization
Expert: Tipping can lead to sexual harassment
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
More sexual misconduct
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ticket mix-up leaves fans without concert tickets
Oakland weekend: seaport tour, Mother's Day eats, classic film noir, more
Fly to infinity and beyond in this Toy Story-themed plane
Sylvester Stallone visits Rocky's house in Philly
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SOURCES: SFPD officer behind harassment claim fired
Vacaville bus driver accused of abusing 8-year-old with autism
White House summit on AI focuses on tech, change
North bay fire debris cleanup is '99 percent complete'
Ryan 'Darth' Bader talks ahead of Bellator match in SJ
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Bay Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters
Opening of SF subway station delayed after wrong track laid down
19-year-old confesses to Livermore murder of Lizette Cuesta
Show More
Suspected Golden State Killer charged with 4 more counts of murder
Human remains found near spot where SUV plunged off Mendocino Coast cliff
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
Consumer Catch-up: FCC fines robocaller, retailers accepting Toys "R" Us gift cards
SF mayoral candidates form alliance in odd turn
More News