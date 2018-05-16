Bail set for Ina Rogers at $495,000. pic.twitter.com/XSqpjSs8Hl — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 16, 2018

Ina Rogers as the charges are read against her. Her attorney entered a not guilty plea. pic.twitter.com/7d7nhU0jnb — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 16, 2018

Ina Rogers is making her first court appearance to face nine new felony child abuse charges. She says she is a good parent. Prosecutors say the treatment of her 10 children was horrific. pic.twitter.com/hDX5ownGnr — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 16, 2018

Ina Rogers brother and sister sobbing as she's taken into custody in Fairfield child abuse case #abc7news pic.twitter.com/d7W28yYFvf — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) May 16, 2018

A Fairfield mom accused of raising her 10 kids in squalor has been taken into custody Wednesday, with bail being set at $495,000 after she made her court appearance.Prosecutors plan to file felony charges against Ina Rogers. At this time, she is facing nine counts of felony child abuse.Rogers walked into court Wednesday morning, which ended up being some of her last moments of freedom. She was supported by her brother and sister. They burst into tears after the ruling was issued.Her attorney argued bail should be what she could afford at $50,000 saying, she's not a threat to the community. Now, both parents are in jail.Police said their 10 children were tortured and sometimes for sadistic purposes. Police added that sometimes they were shot with a pellet gun and even waterboarded. Both parents denied the allegations and said they are good parents.Meanwhile, her husband is speaking out from jail saying authorities have it all wrong. He says his German Shepherd puppy caused the mess of feces in the bathroom as seen in pictures released by police. Other pictures show a messy house, but he says it functions well with the older kids caring for the younger ones.Police accuse Jonathan Allen and Rogers of punching, burning and water boarding their 10 children. "They had normal lives except for being in homeschool. They had a normal life, like I gave my everything to these children -- my everything. The police demonized me all the way down to the names I picked for my children," he said.Allen said the kids have been brainwashed into thinking they were abused. The children are now in the care of their maternal grandmother.Allen is being held in jail with bail set at $5.2 million.