The Manteca community is in mourning after three people were killed in a crash Tuesday night.Fourteen year-old Christy Limas was Maddie Brown's childhood friend. Brown was still trying to process her unexpected death."I've known her since 3rd grade and we became best friends in the sixth grade so she's been by my side since then and it's been hard losing her especially under those circumstances, said Brown.Students at Sierra High where Limas attended were told about the tragedy Wednesday morning by their teachers."The school is really sad right now. I know some of my friends are crying over it and it's just sad to hear. I hear that she was really funny and had cut outfits and was so nice. I went to school with her," said Jenelle Aguilar, also a freshman at Sierra high.Limas was a member of the Future Farmers of America Club.Here's what Manteca Unified sent out today:"We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families during this difficult time. We also offer our condolences to Brock Elliot Elementary school and Sierra High School students and staff members."Nine year-old Brook Limas attended Brock Elliot Elementary. She too died in that accident along with 39 year-old Noelle Johnson. Flowers were left outside their home.Dee Dee Limas is a distant cousin. She had heard from other family members that the driver of the car who crashed into the SUV may have been under the influence of marijuana."I don't like drugs periods. I don't care if it's legal or whatever, I'm not into the drugs," expressed Limas.The schools will have counselors on campus throughout the week for the students and staff.