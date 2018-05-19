ROYAL WEDDING

Students at Meghan Markle's former LA high school watch one of their own become British royalty

It was an inspiring day for students at Meghan Markle's former high school. Young girls woke up bright and early to watch the Los Angeles native become British royalty.

By
LOS ANGELES --
It was an inspiring day for students at Meghan Markle's former high school. Young girls woke up bright and early to watch the Los Angeles native become British royalty.

The crowd at Immaculate Heart High school erupted into applause the moment that former student Markle and Prince Harry were pronounced husband and wife.

"I really liked how it wasn't quite as traditional, and it was a little different. I thought that was really cool and inspiring," said 8th grade student Eleanor Dittebrindt.

Parent Kari Wuhrer was one of dozens who woke up in the middle of the night to gather in the school's auditorium to watch history being made.

"I feel like the world really needed this right now. I mean, it was the most beautiful, inclusive, powerful ceremony. I don't think anyone's ever seen anything like it, and in this climate right now, I just feel like it's making us allies again," Wuhrer said.

For many students currently attending Immaculate Heart, they said the union serves as a reminder that anything is possible.

"I think it's so cool to see somebody that was just like us becoming a princess now - it's really inspiring," Dittebrindt added.

As the ceremony unfolded, many cuddled up with hoodies, blankets and pillows while snacking on English-themed picnics.

Everyone Eyewitness News spoke to said seeing one of their own become a real-life princess is an experience they'll never forget.

"We're all so happy for her," said student Grace Lorey. "And seeing everyone come out here at three in the morning, supporting her -- I think that says a lot about the sisterhood here, and how we're all incredibly proud of her."
