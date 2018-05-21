California lawmakers push to end gun shows at Cow Palace

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area politicians are making a new push to ban gun shows after the latest mass shooting at an American school. (KGO-TV)

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Bay Area politicians are making a new push to ban gun shows after the latest mass shooting at an American school.

Lawmakers announced they want to ban the five gun shows they have a year.

"It does not make sense to continue to have these gun shows at the cow palace right in the heart of our community," State Senator Scott Weiner said.

RELATED: The deadly school shooting that launched California's ban on assault weapons

State lawmakers said it would take a state law to ban gun shows at the Cow Palace - county leaders in San Francisco and San Mateo can't get it done because of its unique location.

"This little spit of land straddles these two counties but is on state property if it were in either county necessary measures have been taken to ban it not unlike Marin County has banned gun shows on county owned property," Former State Senator Mark Leno said.

So state lawmakers are going to try to do it. They point to the student led protest outside the gun show in April as proof that this is what the community here wants.

Organizers of that event say students are scared.

RELATED: Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust' amid carnage, according to survivor

"Their campuses have become unsafe. They have shifted from learning environments to places where they are not even sure they are going to survive the day," Skyline College student Amirah Tulloch said.

Gun advocates say these shows are safe. Lawmakers admit this law wouldn't be a cure all-but consider it a good start.

"It will not stop the next Santa Fe but what it will stop is California profiting and glamorinzg the retail sale of guns in our community," State Senator Jerry Hill said.

Click here for more stories and videos on guns.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsgun safetygun lawsgun controlmark lenojerry hillDaly City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver ID'd in deadly Tesla crash into pond in Castro Valley
Man dies after fall into baggage claim level at SFO
Alleged Santa Fe gunman repeated 'another one bites the dust'
Iguodala listed as doubtful for Game 4 against Rockets
Southern California chase: 3 in custody, baby found in 2nd car
VIDEO: Bay to Breakers 2018 race highlights
Officer to woman: 'Pretend like we're going to shoot you'
PHOTOS: Harry & Meghan's royal wedding ceremony
Show More
7 On Your Side helps woman recover money from puppy scam
Body cam video shows terrifying evacuations in North Bay fires
ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Stephen Curry, amid breakout rally, fails to hold tongue: 'I blacked out'
Kelly Clarkson gets emotional for Santa Fe at Billboards
More News