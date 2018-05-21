Bay Area politicians are making a new push to ban gun shows after the latest mass shooting at an American school.Lawmakers announced they want to ban the five gun shows they have a year."It does not make sense to continue to have these gun shows at the cow palace right in the heart of our community," State Senator Scott Weiner said.State lawmakers said it would take a state law to ban gun shows at the Cow Palace - county leaders in San Francisco and San Mateo can't get it done because of its unique location."This little spit of land straddles these two counties but is on state property if it were in either county necessary measures have been taken to ban it not unlike Marin County has banned gun shows on county owned property," Former State Senator Mark Leno said.So state lawmakers are going to try to do it. They point to the student led protest outside the gun show in April as proof that this is what the community here wants.Organizers of that event say students are scared."Their campuses have become unsafe. They have shifted from learning environments to places where they are not even sure they are going to survive the day," Skyline College student Amirah Tulloch said.Gun advocates say these shows are safe. Lawmakers admit this law wouldn't be a cure all-but consider it a good start."It will not stop the next Santa Fe but what it will stop is California profiting and glamorinzg the retail sale of guns in our community," State Senator Jerry Hill said.