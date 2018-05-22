SALESFORCE

Marc Benioff announces donation to help end family homelessness in San Francisco

This undated file image shows Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced Tuesday he and the company will donate $3 million toward ending family homelessness in San Francisco.

RELATED: Salesforce tower in SF becomes tallest occupiable building on West Coast

He made the announcement at the grand opening of Salesforce Tower.

The philanthropic arm of the company will donate $1.5 million to the initiative, which will be matched by Benioff and his wife Lynne.

WATCH: San Francisco's Salesforce Tower now tallest in city
EMBED More News Videos

The support structure for the Salesforce Tower is now complete. It's officially the tallest building in San Francisco.



The money is being raised for the Heading Home Initiative, a joint effort conceived by late San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and the City and County of San Francisco along with the San Francisco Unified School District, private philanthropy and Hamilton Families.

"Homelessness is the most urgent issue we face in San Francisco and it is unacceptable for any child to sleep on the street," Benioff said in a statement. "As a city and community, we have a moral obligation to make sure that every person and family in our city has a home. Lynne and I are proud to support the tremendous work of Hamilton Families and the Heading Home Initiative to end family homelessness."

WATCH: Topping off ceremony held for Salesforce Tower in San Francisco
EMBED More News Videos

The tallest building west of Chicago will topped off in downtown San Francisco. It's a major milestone for Salesforce Tower which has been under construction over the past four years.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysalesforcebusinessbay areaed leemarc benioffhomelessdonationsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Salesforce Tower becomes tallest building in SF after final beam placed
Salesforce Tower in SF becomes tallest building on West Coast
SALESFORCE
New light display adds to Salesforce Tower controversy
Bay Area couple pokes fun at constant views of massive Salesforce Tower
DRONEVIEW7: Get a sky-high view of Salesforce Tower
Salesforce Tower light installation brightens up SF skyline
Ceremony held for grand opening of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower
More salesforce
SOCIETY
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Korean War soldier finally laid to rest decades after his death
Cops called on man for wearing socks in pool
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer playrs rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News