SOCIETY

Salesforce Tower: Through the years, by the numbers

EMBED </>More Videos

After more than five years of construction, today is the grand opening of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. Here's a look at the tower by the numbers. (KGO)

Kate G Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After more than five years of construction, today is the grand opening of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco. Here's a look at the tower by the numbers:

  • 61 Stories Tall

  • 1,070 Feet High

  • 1.4 Million Square Feet


Groundbreaking took place on March 27, 2013, at 451 Mission Street. At the time, it was known simply as the Transbay Tower.

On April 11, 2014, Salesforce and city officials announced a 15-year lease, worth $560 million. The deal also gave Salesforce naming rights to the tower.

RELATED: San Francisco's Salesforce Tower becomes tallest building on West Coast

In 2016, The Salesforce Tower eclipsed the Transamerica Pyramid as the tallest building in San Francisco, a record that was held for 43 years. The Transamerica Pyramid is 853 feet tall.

April 6, 2017 marked the "topping off ceremony", when the last steel beam was placed. That made it the tallest occupiable building west of Chicago. In Los Angeles, the Wilshire Grand has a spire that brings its total height to 1,100 feet. The Salesforce Tower has the tallest occupiable floor at 1,070 feet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconstructionsalesforceSalesforce Transit Centersan francisco board of supervisorsbusinessSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
DRONEVIEW7: Get a sky-high view of Salesforce Tower
Benioff, Salesforce donating $3M to help end homelessness in SF
Attorney behind racist restaurant rant issues apology
Three indie shows: Colouring, TV Girl, Morrissey birthday bash
More Society
Top Stories
Hiker falls to his death at Half Dome cables in Yosemite
Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame to redo Brandi Chastain plaque
New Antioch BART extension to bring relief for commuters
Gunfire exchanged with barricaded suspect in Panama City, Florida
Bodycam video released after suspect tried to run over Santa Cruz deputy
Chastain says Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame plaque not 'flattering'
WATCH TOMORROW: Chasing the Golden State Killer
San Francisco Salesforce Tower grand opening celebration underway
Show More
Fundraiser set up to help family of Fremont music teacher who got swept out by wave
Benioff, Salesforce donating $3M to help end homelessness in SF
Judge orders 30-year-old son to leave parent's home after they sued him
Attorney behind racist restaurant rant issues apology
Warriors to face off against Rockets in Game 4
More News