ELECTION 2018

SF voters to decide on city-funded legal representation for tenants facing eviction

An apartment building is pictured in San Francisco on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco voters Tuesday will decide whether tenants in the city facing eviction will be entitled to a city-funded attorney.

Proposition F provides for city-funded legal representation for tenants in eviction lawsuits. Any resident of the city battling an eviction would get an attorney paid for by the city if Prop F passes.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results

The proposition wouldn't apply to evictions brought by landlords who live in the same unit as the tenant.

The proposition is endorsed by the San Francisco chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, the SF Tenants Union, the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, Causa Justa: Just Cause, Coalition on Homelessness, Affordable Housing Alliance and other groups.

Click here to get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and video from ABC7
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 2018democratsrepublicanselectionelection 2018election dayelectionsvoting2018-electionevictionrental propertyrentsrentersSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
Bay Area June 2018 Election Day voting guide
ELECTION 2018
Mexico gives leftist Lopez Obrador big presidential win
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats 10-term NY Congressman Joe Crowley
London Breed discusses priorities as SF's next mayor
London Breed discusses challenges growing up in San Francisco
More election 2018
POLITICS
Anti-violence protesters shut down Chicago expressway
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News