2018-ELECTION

June California primary voter turnout updated

A woman votes at her polling place in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Kate G Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The California Secretary of State's office continues to update the voter turnout statistics from Tuesday's Primary election.

RELATED: Mark Leno leads SF mayor's race by 144 votes

The highest turnout on record is 72 percent in Sierra County, California's second least populated county. Imperial County, along the border with Mexico, has the lowest voter turnout at 16 percent. The statewide average is currently 22 percent.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results

Here's how the nine Bay Area counties compare:

  • Solano: 36 percent
  • San Francisco: 34 percent
  • Santa Clara: 28 percent
  • Sonoma: 26 percent
  • Marin: 25 percent
  • Alameda: 21 percent
  • San Mateo: 21 percent
  • Contra Costa: 20 percent
  • Napa: 19 percent


You can see results for every county here. These results are provisional until the Secretary of State certifies the election on July 13.

By comparison, the 2016 Presidential Primary had 48 percent turnout among registered voters in California. In 2014, the Statewide Direct Primary had 25 percent turnout. The 2012 Presidential Primary turnout among registered voters in California was 31 percent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018votingprimary electionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mark Leno leads SF mayor's race by 144 votes
2018-ELECTION
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defeats 10-term NY Congressman Joe Crowley
London Breed discusses priorities as SF's next mayor
London Breed discusses challenges growing up in San Francisco
London Breed gives victory speech in San Francisco's mayor's race
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Anti-violence protesters shut down Chicago expressway
North Korea calls talks with US 'regrettable'
White supremacist posters go up around South Bay
New policy gives immigration agents more power than ever before
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News