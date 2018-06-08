2018-ELECTION

Mark Leno leads SF mayor's race by 144 votes

EMBED </>More Videos

The San Francisco mayor's race is still too close to call. Mark Leno is still leading, edging out London Breed by just 144 votes four days after the election. Ballots are still being counted. (AP)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The San Francisco mayor's race is still too close to call. Mark Leno is still leading, edging out London Breed by just 144 votes four days after the election. Ballots are still being counted.

RELATED: Bay Area election results

On Thursday, Leno was 255 votes ahead of Breed. On Wednesday, Leno was 1,100 votes ahead.

The update shows Mark Leno with 50.04 percent of the vote and London Breed is at 49.96 percent.

She led on election night but Leno took over the lead after ranked-choice voters were counted.

Leno has picked up thousands of second-place votes from Jane Kim supporters.

Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmark lenoLondon Breeded leesf mayors raceelection2018-electionelection 2018republicansdemocratsvotingvoter infomationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Francisco mayor's race too close to call
Roundup of California primary election results
VIDEO: Here's how ranked-choice voting works
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
Bay Area June 2018 Election Day voting guide
2018-ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Show More
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
More News