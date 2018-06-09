GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Jimmy Kimmel pranks Warriors fans into rooting for Cavs



The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have now met in the NBA Finals for four straight years.

Fans of both teams are very loyal, so Jimmy Kimmel decided to put that loyalty to the test.

WARRIORS PARADE INFO: Here are all the details on the 2018 Dub Nation Celebration

They went to Oakland to talk to Warriors fans and to ask if they wouldn't mind putting on a Cavaliers jersey and pretend to support them in order to save the camera crew a trip to Ohio.
