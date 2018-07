Golden State Warriors 2018 victory parade in Oakland

EMBED >More News Videos The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade! Here's a look at where the route will take you on Tuesday in Oakland.

PARADE ROUTE:

TRANSIT & TRANSPORTATION:

STREET CLOSURES

LOST CHILDREN / MEETING POINT

FIRST AID

DUBS HYPE HERE

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their third NBA title in four years with a championship parade through downtown Oakland.Due to our coverage of the Warriors parade, viewers were able to watch or record Tuesday's episode of "The View," which will air on Wednesday starting at 1:40 a.m.Unlike the past celebrations, there was not a rally at the end of the parade.The parade will begin at 11 am. on Broadway at 11th Street, turning right on 20th Street, turning right on Harrison to 19th Street, and right on Lakeside Drive, ending on Oak and 13th Street.Fans can begin to line up for the Parade on Tuesday as early as 6:30 a.m.Public transit will be the easiest way to reach the Parade. BART and AC Transit are gearing up to accommodate large crowds. Please be patient as transit will be slowed by traffic congestion and heavy pedestrian traffic.BART will run rush-hour service all day using every available train possible at maximum length to help people get to where they need to be. Service may be adjusted before and during the parade. This includes directing foot traffic to another station nearby, changing platforms as needed, and skipping stations with crowded platforms. Please listen to station staff and service announcements. Check www.bart.gov for updates.AC Transit buses will be rerouted around downtown Oakland for most of the day due to street closures in the parade area. As road closures begin to affect bus service, AC Transit ambassadors will be deployed throughout downtown Oakland and Lake Merritt to help guide residents and visitors to appropriate bus stop locations. Additionally, AC Transit ambassadors will be distributing flyers with critical information regarding temporary reroutes and the affected bus lines.Lines 1, 6, 12, 14, 18, 19, 20, 29, 33, 40, 51A, 62, 72, 72M, 72R, 88, 96, NL, Broadway Shuttle and All Nighter lines 800, 801 and 840 will be detoured. Detours of these bus lines will occur in two phases and begin the day before the parade. Please visit www.actransit.org to learn more about reroutes and additional service information.Parking in the areas surrounding the parade will be significantly limited and public transit is highly encouraged.11th between Broadway and MLK10th between Oak and 2nd10th between Broadway and MLK11th between Franklin and BroadwayJefferson and Clay between 10th and 12th9th between Broadway and WashingtonWashington between 9th and 10thBroadway from 11th to 14thEntire Parade RouteLake Merritt Blvd/Bridge between E. 12th/International and OakBroadway from 9th to 21st (14th to remain open to cross traffic until 9AM)10th between Madison and 2nd11th Street Tunnel12th between Clay and Franklin13th between Broadway and Franklin14th between Clay and Franklin15th between Broadway and FranklinTelegraph between 16th and Broadway17th between Telegraph and Franklin19th between Telegraph and FranklinThomas Berkley Way/20th between Telegraph and HarrisonWebster between 19th and 21stFranklin between 19th and 21stHarrison between 17th and 21stAlice from 17th to 19thJackson from 17th to LakesideMadison from 17th to Lakeside17th between Madison and Lakeside14th from Madison to Oak13th from Madison to Fallon12th from Madison to Lake Merritt Blvd11th from Madison to Oak9th from Oak to FallonFallon between 9th and 10thOak between 9th and 13thIf you get separated from your children or friends, please ask uniformed personnel for the location of the nearest reunification point:250 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (next to City Hall) - 1st Floor Lobby, Security DeskOakland Public Library (Main), 125 14th St - Oak St. entrance, Children's RoomAttendees in need of medical attention should contact the nearest uniformed personnel or visit one of three first aid stations along the parade route.14th & Broadway20th & Telegraph17th & Harrison