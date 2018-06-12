GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 2018 PARADE

VIDEO: Golden State Warriors dance cam mom busts a move on ABC7

VIDEO: Warriors dance cam mom busts a move on ABC7 (1 of 17)

Dance cam mom busts a move during Warriors parade

Warriors dance cam mom Robin Shreiber made a surprise appearance during ABC7's coverage of the Warriors parade. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Dance cam mom Robin Schreiber made a surprise appearance during ABC7 coverage of the Warriors parade -- she even busted a move!

Full coverage on the Golden State Warriors's 2018 parade here.

We want to see your fan photos and videos! Share them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #DubsOn7and we may show them online or on TV

