GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Warriors coach, GM reflect on tough championship season

The Golden State Warriors' championship season is over. The coach and general manager are looking back. While his team celebrated, Coach Steve Kerr admits he was not the life of the party. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Golden State Warriors' championship season is over. The coach and general manager are looking back. While his team celebrated, Coach Steve Kerr admits he was not the life of the party.

"I didn't get lit," he said.

But he is savoring the victory and reflecting on what he says was the toughest season yet for the Warriors. "It was gratifying but it took a long time to get here."

General Manager Bob Myers say the goal now is to keep the core of the team...The Warriors are already over the salary cap for players but the organization wants to keep MVP Kevin Durant at all costs.
Warriors GM Bob Myers spoke at the team's end-of-season press conference on Monday.



"You don't have that long to play on the NBA and for a guy like him, he wanted to put his best years in a place he could succeed and we're the beneficiaries," Myers said.

And now, all the players and Dub Nation are ready for the big celebration.

