VIDEO: Klay Thompson is ready to celebrate with his dog Rocco

EMBED >More News Videos The Golden State Warriors did not hold back against the Cavaliers, putting together an incredible team performance in Cleveland. The Dubs beat the Cavs 108-85, securing their third NBA title in four years in a blowout game.

The Golden State Warriors celebrated in Cleveland after Game 4, but they were eager to get back home to the Bay Area to get the real party started.Warriors star Klay Thompson was chilling outside the locker room as champagne flew through the air, dripping on ABC7's cameras and crew. He told us how much he missed his pup, Rocco , who is a star himself on social media.Watch the video for more on Klay's plans for celebrating and the Warriors' epic win.