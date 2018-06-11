GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Stephen Curry talks with 'GMA' on Golden State Warriors' success

Fresh off winning his third NBA championship in four years, Stephen Curry is wasting no time talking about the team's success. (ABC News)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Fresh off winning his third NBA championship in four years, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is wasting no time talking about the team's success.

Curry appeared on Good Morning America where he talked about what this year's title means to him, his teammates, and his family.

"They're excited. They're getting old enough to really appreciate watching me on TV and celebrating with me. Every opportunity I have to share this with them, I'm going to do that and one day they'll look back and hopefully appreciate the opportunity they had to be a part of championships, seeing how happy we are as a family, as a team, organization I think it's a special opportunity," said Curry.

