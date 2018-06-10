EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3584051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Warriors arrived at Oakland International Airport on June 9, 2018, the day after they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio to win the 2018 NBA Finals.

How far would you go to see your favorite team play in the NBA Finals?One San Francisco father and son, who are die-hard Warriors fans, didn't have plane tickets or actual tickets to Game 4. They decided the day of the game they were going to borrow the Cavs' slogan and do "whatever it takes" to get to Cleveland.Ryan Hemlsteter and his father in-law, Jeff Green, decided at 5 a.m. Friday they were going to try and make it to Cleveland. Since all plane tickets to get to Cleveland in time for the game were sold out, they booked a flight to Pittsburgh using rewards points and decided to drive 2 hours from Pennsylvania to Quicken Loans Arena.Watch the video above for their story!